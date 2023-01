Joshimath Sinking: ‘Joshimath’s development led to its destruction’, says Jyotir Matth chief

Pinning its ‘development’ as the reason behind the worrisome subsidence of Uttarakhand’s ‘sinking’ town Joshimath, Jyotir Matth chief Swami Vishwapriyananda on January 08 stressed on the great danger upon the ‘Matth’.