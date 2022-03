John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch of ‘Attack Part-1’

The star cast of ‘Attack-Part 1’ stepped out in Mumbai for the trailer launch of their movie. John Abraham looked dapper in all black outfit. Rakul Preet Singh slayed in neon blazer dress at the event. Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in all-white pant suit. The whole star cast posed in front of the cameras during the trailer launch. ‘Attack Part-1’ will release on April 1.