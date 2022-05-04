Jodhpur Violence Schools within curfew area to remain closed in Jodhpur says District Magistrate

Schools that fall within the curfew area will remain closed for the next two days in Jodhpur, informed the District Magistrate on May 03. “All schools that fall within the area where curfew is imposed will remain closed for the next two days. Schools where Board examinations are to be held to remain open. Examination admit card will work as curfew movement pass,” said Himanshu Gupta, DM of Jodhpur. After clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on May 02, stones were again hurled by the two communities at Jalori Gate, compelling the police to resort to lathi-charge in the area following the Eid prayers.