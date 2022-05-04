Jodhpur Violence: More than 50 people detained, says Police Commissioner Navajyoti Gogoi

Eleven cases have been registered and more than 50 people have been detained in the Jodhpur violence case, informed city’s Police Commissioner Navajyoti Gogoi on May 03. “11 cases registered till now. More than 50 people detained, their arrest is being made. Further investigation underway,” he said. ADG (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria reported on the incident in Sursagar. “Regarding the incident in Sursagar, prima facie it was a personal dispute. But the investigation will be done from all angles, if it happened due to communal tension in the city or due to personal dispute,” said Hawa Singh Ghumaria.