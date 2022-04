Jodhpur: Royal ride of Raj Gangaur was taken out at Mehrangarh Fort

Rajasthan Tourism Department on April 10 took out the royal ride of Raj Gangaur at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.A colourful procession of Goddess Gauri was taken out across the city, accompanied by local bands. The festival is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across Rajasthan.