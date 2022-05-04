Search icon
Jodhpur clash: Curfew imposed till May 04 midnight

A curfew was imposed in Jodhpur city of Rajasthan by the District Administration until May 04 midnight. It was due to the violent clashes between two communities at Jalori gate area of Jodhpur.

