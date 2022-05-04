Jodhpur clash: CM Gehlot assures action against culprits irrespective of caste, religion

Following the violence in Jodhpur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on May 04 slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying their high command has instructed them to defame our government and create instability. He said, “To ensure no violence surfaces, action will be taken. People involved in riots, irrespective of religion, caste, or political party, will be treated the same. No one has the right to take law and order into their hands.” “They (BJP) bulldoze the poor's houses. Their high command has instructed them to defame our government and create instability. Those who have become Chief Minister candidate. there is competition (among them), and have been given homework, which's why they are stretching everything,” Rajsthan CM Gehlot added