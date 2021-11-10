{"id":"2919138","source":"DNA","title":"Jodhpur Audi Accident: ‘Foot stuck between pedals’ says the accused","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

A speeding car killed one person and injured eight others in a horrific incident in Jodhpur, Rajasthan The accused, identified as Amit Nager, claimed that his feet got stuck between the accelerator and the brake

\r

","summary":"A speeding car killed one person and injured eight others in a horrific incident in Jodhpur, Rajasthan The accused, identified as Amit Nager, claimed that his feet got stuck between the accelerator and the brake\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-jodhpur-audi-accident-foot-stuck-between-pedals-says-the-accused-2919138","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/10/1004730-jodhpur.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Jodhpur_Accident_DNA.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1636549474","publish_date":"Nov 10, 2021, 05:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 10, 2021, 06:34 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2919138"}