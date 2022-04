JNU scuffle: Members of All India Students Association detained for protesting outside Sardar Patel Bhawan

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) were detained for protesting outside Sardar Patel Bhawan in Delhi on April 11. The members were protesting against the scuffle that broke out between two groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on serving non-veg food on Ram Navami on April 10.