JNU has outstanding intellectual resources in NIRF rankings: UGC Chairman

Soon after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on July 15 said that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has outstanding intellectual resources in NIRF and global rankings. While talking to ANI, Jagadesh Kumar said, “We have been consecutively registering 2nd rank for the last 4 years. It’s a good indication. JNU has outstanding intellectual resources and by encouraging it more, not just in NIRF ranking, we can become a top university even in global rankings.”