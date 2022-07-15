Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

JNU has outstanding intellectual resources in NIRF rankings: UGC Chairman

Soon after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on July 15 said that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has outstanding intellectual resources in NIRF and global rankings. While talking to ANI, Jagadesh Kumar said, “We have been consecutively registering 2nd rank for the last 4 years. It’s a good indication. JNU has outstanding intellectual resources and by encouraging it more, not just in NIRF ranking, we can become a top university even in global rankings.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breathtaking view of rainbow at Niagara Falls goes viral, netizens left mesmerized
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.