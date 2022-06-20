JMM responsible for violence in Ranchi AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi holds BJP

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 19 held Bharatiya Janata Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha responsible for violence in Ranchi on June 10. “Political situation in Jharkhand is as such that CM himself takes land on lease. Responsibility for violence in Ranchi lies with BJP and JMM. Deaths happened due to JMM government. If PM would have taken action against Nupur Sharma, then people might not have died,” he said.