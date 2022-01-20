J&K: Winter clothes in huge demand amid freezing weather

With the continuous dip in temperature, demand for winter wear has propelled in Srinagar. Businesses are taking advantage of the increasing demand for warm clothes amid a bone-chilling weather which is likely to continue for some time. Warm clothes and accessories including mufflers, caps and gloves are in high demand. “Many people are associated with this business and generate good revenue this season,” said a seller. Increased demand urged the weavers to generate new designs of these accessories. New designs are readily available in the market which attracts youngsters to wear warm yet stylish woollen clothes.