J&K: Wetland authorities provide food to migratory birds in Kashmir

The authorities in several wetlands including the Hokersar wetland in Kashmir, are providing food to the migratory birds to make their stay a comfortable one amid the chilling winters in the Valley. The freezing temperatures during the months of December and January make it very difficult for these birds to find their usually preferred food like the water nuts and a specific type of weed. This results in the wetland authorities stocking large quantity of paddy and other food grains to fulfill the food requirements of these guest birds. These birds mostly come from countries like Siberia, China, Russia, and other cold countries. The wetland authorities are trying their best with all the efforts of monitoring the activities of these birds while also providing them with the required food. Keeping in mind, the beauty of these beautiful guest birds adds to the wetlands, the authorities will continue this exercise especially during the months of winter. A tourist while speaking to ANI, expressed his support towards the move and said that it is important to save these birds as they come from colder countries.