J&K: Two LeT terrorists neutralised in Kupwara

Two terrorists have been killed in Kupwara encounter on June 07. Both the terrorists belonged to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The encounter broke out between security forces and the terrorists in the Chaktaras area in the Kupwara district of J&K. One among them was a Pakistani terrorist named Tufail. Search operation is still underway.