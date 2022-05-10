J&K: Training imparted to doctors to manage high-altitude illnesses during Amarnath Yatra

Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir organised a high altitude medical emergency training at Kashmir Skill and Simulation Center ahead of Amarnath Yatra. The purpose of the training was to provide information about latest protocols and procedures while managing a patient of high altitude related illness. The department had devised a training calendar and all the major stakeholders shall be trained in stipulated time before the commencement of SANJY-2022.