JK Training-cum-workshop on bee-keeping organised for tribal youth at SKUAST

Jammu and Kashmir administration organised a training-cum-workshop on bee-keeping to provide employment to the tribal youth in Srinagar district. For the betterment of the apiculture sector, the government conducted such activities on a large scale in order to promote the bee-keeping culture in the private sector. A large number of beekeepers related to the apiculture sector, are producing honey and earning a satisfying income. With the help of new technologies and scientists of the Entomology Division, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) has taken initiative for the bee-keepers. Trainees were extremely appreciative of the initiative and opined that bee-keeping can be a good part-time job. Kashmir particularly is known for its good flora and fauna and numerous varieties of wild plants are blooming here that provide sufficient raw material (nectar and pollen) to the honey bees, for the production of honey and bee-wax for commercial purposes.