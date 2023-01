J&K: Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall in Srinagar

A Layer of snow covered Srinagar and parts of Kashmir Valley on January 30. Streets and trees were covered under snow after the area received fresh snowfall. Tourists were seen enjoying the weather as they walked down the roads in Srinagar. A tourist from Delhi said, “It feels amazing. It looks like heaven. The lake looks beautiful and the trees are white. This is the first snow in Kashmir that we saw.”