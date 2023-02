J&K: Terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit in J&K's Pulwama gunned down by security forces

The security forces on February 28 killed a terrorist in Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist has been identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat from Pulwama, who killed Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.ADGP Kashmir informed that Aqib initially worked for Hizbul Mujahideen and now he was working with a terrorist organization TRF.