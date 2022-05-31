Search icon
J&K teacher killing: Kashmiri Pandits hold protest in Srinagar

Few hours after terrorists killed a woman teacher at a High School in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam, Kashmiri Pandits held a protest in Srinagar against the killings by terrorists.

