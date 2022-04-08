JK Students enthusiastically participate in painting competitions organised in schools colleges

The art-loving students enjoyed painting competitions after the reopening of schools and colleges in the valley. As the schools and colleges were closed for the last two and a half years, such types of activities were restricted by the government. After the successful completion of Covid vaccination drive, schools and colleges reopened in March. To revive the art activities, the government restarted painting competitions in all schools and colleges. Both boys and girls participated enthusiastically to show their hidden talent and highlighted the specific things related to day-to-day life. Students lauded the efforts of government to restart the painting competitions and demanded to continue such types of activities in the future.