JK State Investigation Agency carries out raid at Jammu’s Vidhata Nagar in terror network case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir carried out raid at Vidhata Nagar in Jammu on May 15. Raid was carried out in connection with terror network case. Earlier in the day NIA carried out raid at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in the case of terror funding by Jamaat-e-Islami under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.