J&K: Special Passport Court set up to clear pending cases in Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir Passport Office in Srinagar organised a Passport Court (Adalat) from February 15 to solve the problems of the applicants. The Passport Court aims to clear the file pendency pertaining to the year 2020. Applicants with pending passport status visited the Passport Office from day one. The applicants got immediate response from concerned officers at the regional Passport Office located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. This special Passport Court is established to bring more transparency in the process. It is helpful for the people whose cases are in process for a long time due to some unknown reasons. The court will be concluded on February 17.