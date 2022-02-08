J&K: Skiing training institute offers courses for youth in Gulmarg

Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) is the most popular and modern ski training institute in the country. The institute was established by the Ministry of Tourism at Gulmarg International Ski Resort. The institute is offering basic, intermediate and advanced skiing courses. ountaineering, Rock Climbing, Trekking, and Water Skiing courses are in high demand. IISM is emerging as the best adventure institute in the country in these courses. All citizens aged between 14 to 45 years who are medically fit are eligible for IISM courses. IISM is the best platform for the players who want to take part in national or international skiing competitions.