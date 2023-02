J&K: SIA, Police, CRPF conduct joint raids across several districts in connection with ‘Narco Terrorism’

J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at five locations in connection with ‘Narco Terrorism’ case. The searches are being carried out in the districts of Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Sopore.