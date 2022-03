J&K: SBI-RSETI starts electrician course to make youth of Udhampur self-reliant

In a bid to make the youth of Udhampur self-reliant, the SBI-RSETI (Rural Self-Employment Training Institute) has started an electrician course in the city, informed the SBI-RSETI member Ankush Sharma on March 27.“20 candidates from rural areas have participated. We also gave certificates to them,” the SBI-RSETI member said.