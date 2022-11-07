JK Roads constructed in Kalakot for first time after independence

The remote hilly areas in Kalakot, Rajouri are witnessing the construction of roads for the first time after independence. The initiative has been taken under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The construction of roads is helping the locals and especially the commuters. Executive Engineer of PMGSY Road, Rajouri, Imtiaz Mir said, “Where we had to walk for 2 days on foot, now a lot of time is being saved by the road being built.”