JK rains People living in tents express disappointment over administrative apathy

People living in tents after their houses were damaged in heavy rainfall in Tirshi village of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir last month expressed their disappointment over the apathy by the administration. They said that there has been no cognisance of their situation. “Our houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall and we are living in tents in a jungle amid the danger of wild animals. Nobody has taken cognizance of our situation,” said a resident.