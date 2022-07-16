J&K rains: Army clears debris from damaged house of BSF Jawan in Poonch

Amid the incessant rain in Jammu and Kashmir, the land beneath the house of a BSF jawan shifted in Poonch. Muhammad Kasid, son of the BSF jawan, on July 16 expressed his gratitude towards the Army and informed that the personnel helped the family in shifting the debris and putting up tents. “After heavy rains last night, land beneath our house shifted. We had to vacate it. Army's Durga Battalion of Poonch brigade came in the morning, helped put up tents and shifted debris. We're grateful,” the son said.