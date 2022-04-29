J&K Power Department thanks Centre for providing additional 207 MW electricity amid crisis

Amid the power outages in North India, due to coal shortage, Principal Secretary of Power Development Department Jammu and Kashmir Nitishwar Kumar expressed his gratitude to Central Government for providing additional 207 MW of power. “I want to thank Central Government for providing us additional 207 MW of power. Due to increase in demand across country, we are getting lesser electricity. The situation will improve in coming days and we will be able to give better supply,” said Nitishwar Kumar.