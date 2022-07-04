JK Policeman hospitalised after being shot at by terrorists in Anantnag investigation underway

In a yet another violent incident in Jammu and Kashmir, Selection Grade Constables (SgCt) Firdous Ahmad was shot at by terrorists on July 03 in Anantnag. The policeman was then shifted to a hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The area has been cordoned off by the police and a search is going on in the area.