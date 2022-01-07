J&K Police to gear up with American assault rifles, pistols for anti-terror operations

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will be the first police force to get American assault rifles and pistols in India. To modernise the police group in Kashmir valley, the team had floated tenders on the government buying online portal (GeM) for assault rifles. This will be a great move for the anti-terror operations, as per the experts. The Police said they look to procure new weapons and gadgets to keep the force updated with the latest technology. In the last three decades, the police force has been at the forefront of fighting militancy across the Union Territory. Watch the video for more.