J&K Police seizes contraband worth Rs 18 crore in Baramulla, 2 arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police has seized contraband worth Rs 18 crore and arrested two persons in this connection. Police team was performing a regular check in the area when they found two vehicles in suspicious condition at Uri border. Case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Speaking to ANI, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla said, “Two vehicles were found in suspicious condition at Uri border and on search we found contraband, it seems to us heroin, it will be tested in forensic lab. 2 people in the vehicle have been arrested.”