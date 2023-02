J&K police recover 'perfume bomb' from LeT terrorist for the first time, know all about it

Jammu and Kashmir police has for the first time recovered a 'perfume IED' in the Union Territory. While investigating the January 21 IED blast at Narwal in Jammu, the police achieved a breakthrough and arrested a LeT terrorist who is alleged to be involved in the twin blasts and recovered a 'Perfume IED' from him.