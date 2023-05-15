JK Police personnel locals join hands to clean-up historical Rani Talab park in Ramban

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Doda-Kishtwar Range, Sunil Gupta in collaboration with municipal committee of Batote, Ramban launched a cleaning drive at historical Rani Talab park in Ramban on May 15. Locals, police personnel and municipal workers joined hands to clean-up and beautify the area. The clean-up drive aimed to protect the historical Rani Talab and giving access to locals for outdoor activities.