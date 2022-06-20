JK People of all communities come together at the Urs of Saint Shaffi Sahab

Situated amidst the lush green scenic hills of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir, the Dargah of Sufi Saint Shaffi Sahib has been serving as a symbol of communal harmony for years. Recently, the 27th Urs of the saint was organised which was attended by hundreds of devotees. Coming from all over the union territory, these devotees attended the prayers to seek the blessings of the saint. A community kitchen or langar was also organised where rice and stew was distributed to the devotees from across faiths.