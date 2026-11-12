J&K News: Two Special Police Officers Who Went Missing In Kishtwar District Found Dead

JK News Two Special Police Officers Who Went Missing In Kishtwar District Found Dead
The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police
Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan belt.
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The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police
Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan belt.