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J&K News: Two Special Police Officers Who Went Missing In Kishtwar District Found Dead

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Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

JK News Two Special Police Officers Who Went Missing In Kishtwar District Found Dead

The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan belt.

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The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police

Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan belt.

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