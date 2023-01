J&K News: Kashmiri Pandits stage protest in Jammu over terror attack in Rajouri

Kashmiri Pandits staged protest on January 02 in Jammu over a terrorist attack in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. On January 01,terrorists carried out multiple terror attacksin Jammu and Kashmir. As many as four people were killed and six others were injured in Rajouri after terrorists launched open fire at multiple houses.