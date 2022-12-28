Search icon
J&K News: Four terrorists gunned down by security forces in Jammu

Four terrorists were encountered by the security forces on the morning of December 28 in the Sidhra area of Jammu. The security forces noticed a truck on the Sidhranaka road which was mentioned as unusual by the forces at that time of the day. The driver of the truck stepped out of the vehicle to take natures call and slowly absconded into the woods. The security forces went to check the truck after which the terrorists open-fired at the soldiers. According to Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu the terrorists were heavily armed. The security forces retaliated the attack and killed the terrorists as a result of which the truck caught fire. No casualties have been reported in the encounter. The terrorists were carrying 7 AK-47 rifles, three pistols and huge amounts of ammunition.

