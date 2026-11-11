JK News 2 CRPF Personnel Injured In Terrorist Attack At Mir Bazar Checkpoint In Kulgam
A terror attack took place in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district after unidentified motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at a security checkpoint.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
A terror attack took place in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district after unidentified motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at a security checkpoint.