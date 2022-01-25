JK New recruits of BSF receive ‘rigorous training to fight against terrorism

New recruits of Border Security Force (BSF) underwent rigorous training to hone their skills to fight against terrorism and other cross-border crimes at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Udhampur. New recruits received Advance Combat Training to perform duties on the border and in the counter-insurgency operations. “In the training schedule of 44 weeks, we give them comprehensive training so that they can fight in any terrain of the country, be it in Rajasthan or Jammu and Kashmir or Punjab or on the north-eastern borders,” said Pardeep Katyal, IG, STC, Udhampur. Mentioning that it is the preliminary training of the recruits, the IG said that they are given the training like anti-drone’s measures.