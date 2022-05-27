JK Nephew of TV artist Amreen Bhat narrates incident of killing by terrorists

While speaking about his aunt, Farhan Zubair, the nephew of the TV artist Amreen Bhat who was killed by terrorists in Budgam, on May 27 narrated the whole incident that took place on May 25. I was going to a shop, and two men came and asked me to call my aunt (Amreen Bhat). As she came, they fired at her and after that, I am not aware of what happened,” the nephew said.