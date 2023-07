J&K: Mourners take part in rare Muharram procession in famous Dal Lake

cre Trending Videos

A rare traditional Muharram procession was carried out in the world’s famous Dal Lake on July 28. The Muharram procession was carried out in Shikaras in the Dal Lake on the 9th Muharram day. Thousands of Shiite Muslim mourners from parts of the valley joined Muharram processions in the interiors of Dal Lake.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile