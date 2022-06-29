J&K: Mega plantation drive conducted by Indian Army along LoC in Baramulla

Indian Army organised a mega plantation drive at Somwali, Chotali and Gaggar hills along with Line of Control in Boniyar village of Baramulla district in North Kashmir. It was organised with the support of Forest Department. Its objective is to make the people of border villages realise the importance of trees, its preservation and conservation. School students and teachers were also made aware of the dire necessity of undertaking plantation. Tree plantation is significant because it is linked to our basic need for good food to eat and clean air to breathe. They are also responsible to preserve biodiversity, conserve water, preserve soil, and control climate, among other things. People lauded the initiative and were optimistic to also undertake this drive at their own level in future.