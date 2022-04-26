J&K: Mega Block Health Mela organised in Srinagar

A Mega Block Health Mela under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was organised at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Nishat in Srinagar. It was organised by the Block Medical Officer, Hazratbal, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine and Government Medical College. It was organised as part of the initiative of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India to make the health services available at the doorstep of every citizen of Kashmir. Various stalls were put up in the mela. The stalls were established by the Department of Ayush, J&K, Drugs & Food Control Organisation, National TB Elimination Program (NTEP) and various health organisations. Stalls for various medical facilities including Registration of PM-JAY golden cards, ABHA cards, eSanjeevani were also put in place. Over nine hundred patients thronged to the health mela and were seen by a specialist and super-specialist doctors from various departments. Free diagnostics, USG and medicines were also provided in the health mela.