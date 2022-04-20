J&K: Massive plantation drive organised in Srinagar

A massive plantation drive was organised by Sri Pratap College in the collaboration of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in Srinagar. The drive was conducted in a bid to save the environment. Large number of students and volunteers participated in the spirit. They planted different species of trees including Deodar, Kale and Chinar, which are considered to be the heritage of Kashmir. Students lauded this initiative and requested for more such drives.