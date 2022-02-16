J&K: Manoj Sinha inaugurates 22 power transmission, distribution projects in Samba

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on February 15 inaugurated 22 power transmission and distribution projects costing of Rs 216 crore in Samba district. These transmission lines will improve power supply to consumers of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to mediapersons, Lieutenant Governor said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards fulfilling the dream of a better life.”