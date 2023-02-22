Search icon
J&K: Locals laud Center’s initiative to support young women of Kupwara

In yet another attempt to uplift the quality of life of Kashmiris, Integrated Child Development Services, Kupwara organised an awareness programme for adolescent girls. During the programme, the experts visited many areas of Kupwara villages and gave information regarding nutrition, health education, IFA supplementation. Central schemes Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 are also being implemented in the district. The beneficiaries lauded this step taken by the government.

