J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 5 projects worth Rs 51 crore in Pulwama

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on May 30 inaugurated 5 projects worth Rs 51 crore including Model Tribal Transit Residential School and Girls Hostel in Pulwama. He also laid the foundation stones for 18 other projects for welfare of Tribal community.