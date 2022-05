J&K: Last rites of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat conducted in Budgam

The last rites of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Chadoora Tehsil office, was conducted in Budgam on May 13. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa have reached the cremation ground. He was shot at by terrorists at the Tehsil office in Budgam on May 12.