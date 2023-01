J&K: Kupwara Police bust narco-terror module, recovers arms, narcotic substances

Kupwara SSP Yougal Manhas on January 2 informed that a large narcotics module has been busted. He informed that a consignment including arms and drugs has been recovered and one person has been arrested. The recovered drug package weighed 9.5 kilograms. “According to preliminary investigations, one more person is involved in the matter and we will arrest him also very soon,” he added.